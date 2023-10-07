Guided Shamanic Journey

media release: Hosted by Shamanic Practitioner Jessica Riphenburg of Be The Light Shamanic Healing.

Join us for this healing & uplifting experience. I will guide a shamanic journey with the hoop drum at a monotonous beat per minute proven to induce a theta brainwave state. Theta brain waves nurture our intuition, spark creativity, open the doors to rewiring neural connections, and reconnect us with our natural essence. This state is also known as the flow state zone.

Bring

You may want to write or sketch about your journey afterwards, so bring a journal if you like. An eye mask or cover can be helpful. A small towel works great. Some people like to lay on the floor to journey, so a yoga mat and blanket is optional.

Jessica Riphenburg is a s hamanic practitioner at Be The Light Shamanic Healing. She revels in cultivating community through offering shamanic ceremonies, classes, and gatherings. Jessica has trained in both Core & Peruvian shamanism, and has been walking the shamanic path since 2011. Jessica loves supporting her community and clients through group offerings & one-on-one shamanic healing sessions.