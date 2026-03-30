Guided Slow Looking

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Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Slow down and spend time with a work of art. Discover new details, make connections, and create your own understanding through a guided exploration. Each week, MMoCA’s learning and community engagement coordinator, Elise Daugherty, brings you on a journey to fully explore a work of art from MMoCA’s permanent collection.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.

Info

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk.

courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness
Art Exhibits & Events
608-257-0158
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Google Calendar - Guided Slow Looking - 2026-04-08 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Guided Slow Looking - 2026-04-08 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Guided Slow Looking - 2026-04-08 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Guided Slow Looking - 2026-04-08 12:30:00 ical
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