Guided Slow Looking

media release: Slow down and spend time with a work of art. Discover new details, make connections, and create your own understanding through a guided exploration. Each week, MMoCA’s learning and community engagement coordinator, Elise Daugherty, brings you on a journey to fully explore a work of art from MMoCA’s permanent collection.

Free Admission • Advance Registration Required.

This program is part of our April Wellness Series, a month-long collection of events and activities that use visual art as the starting point to connect your mind and body. Learn more about the series and sign up at mmoca.org/wellness.