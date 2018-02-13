press release: Join the Sierra Student Coalition for a guided snowshoe hike at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve on Tuesday, February 13th. We will meet at the entrance to the Picnic Point trail near the information kiosk and parking lot 120 at 4:50pm.

Our guide, Leo Roth, is a recent graduate of UW-Madison who has worked for the Madison Audubon Society, the UW Arboretum, and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. During the hike he will be covering such topics as the cultural history of the Preserve and fire and prairie ecology.

Please fill out the following RSVP form only if you are certain you are able to attend in order to ensure that we have enough pairs of snowshoes for everyone: https://goo.gl/forms/ DPx3Q9XDsO2X82i02