media release: Indulge in confession and hilarity with Guilty Pleasures from Forward Theater! This sampling of performances from Forward’s eighth Monologue Festival offers a delightful journey through the joys, embarrassments, and sweet reliefs that come from embracing secret delights.

Recommended for ages 16+.

Forward Theater Company was founded in 2009 to provide Madison-area audiences with exceptional theater productions, and local professional artists with an artistic home base. We are inspired by the Wisconsin Idea of service to the broader community, and we tie our onstage work to expansive engagement efforts throughout each season. The plays we produce are fresh, fun, and thought-provoking, bringing the very best of contemporary theater from Broadway and beyond to local audiences.

GUILTY PLEASURES: Forward Theater Monologues

Thursday, November 13, from 6pm to 7:15pm

Location: In the downstairs Archer Room (through the lobby stairwell)

Sign-up Appreciated

Sign-up Online

* This program is in-person only. *