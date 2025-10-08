media release: Indulge in confession and hilarity with Guilty Pleasures from Forward Theater! This sampling of performances from Forward’s eighth Monologue Festival offers a delightful journey through the joys, embarrassments, and sweet reliefs that come from embracing secret delights. Recommended for ages 16+.

This program was made possible by Beyond the Page with the support of National Endowment for the Humanities and Madison Community Foundation.

Free and open to the public. Registration not required.