media release: Announcing the slate for Guilty Pleasures...

Our 8th biennial monologue festival is still a few months away, but we're excited to announce that all of the selections have been made! Congratulations to all of the amazing writers that submitted from across the country.

Guilty Pleasures offers a sanctuary for the secret indulgences we dare not admit. This festival of 12 original works promises a delightful journey through the joys, embarrassments, and sweet reliefs that come from embracing our most private delights.

The festival runs May 8-10 at Overture Center.

The Monologues (in no particular order)

Car Seat Celebrity by Rachel Zake, Pepper Pike, Ohio: A mom in the driver’s seat shapeshifts into the greatest pop stars of all time.

Confessions of a Sneaker Head by Opal Ellyse Tomashevska, Verona, Wisconsin: A consumer revels in the art of the sneaker and the glory of collecting.

Daydream Damsel by Jamie Custer, Madison, Wisconsin: A woman in dire peril calls out her rescuer.

F Words by J.M. Louis, Oregon, Wisconsin: An interviewee throws down her list of guilty pleasures…but she’s got some words for us on that note.

Filet O Fish by Lucy Wang, Glendale, California: A fan of a very well-known fast-food entree sings its praises and its culinary constancy.

Grandma the Goblin Queen by Marcia Jablonski, Mineral Point, Wisconsin: A grandmother trains hard to take on her greatest challenger: her grandson.

Her Guiding Light by Karen Saari, Madison, Wisconsin: A fan of Guiding Light reflects that soap operas aren’t just for romance.

If There’s One Thing In My Life That’s Missing by Karl Curtis, Verona, Wisconsin: A traveler indulges in a secret getaway.

Lost by Sophie Bohr, New York, New York: A young woman searches for a lost dog, but she’s got something else on her agenda.

Off the Back by Jonathan West, New York, New York: An errand runner turns a trip to the tailor’s into a chance to show off a new skill.

Safety Guaranteed by Matthew Fay, Brooklyn, New York: A car dealership employee knows it’s the old cars that have the stories.

Thou Shalt Not by Judith Strang-Waldau, E. Greenwich, Rhode Island: A family woman escapes to another town to indulge in one thing her family won’t touch.