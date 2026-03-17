Guitar String Recycling/Restringing

media release: Saturdays, April 4 and 25: 10:00am – 4:00pm - D' Addario Playback String Recycling Restring Event

The D’Addario Playback Restring Event gives guitar players the chance to bring in their acoustic or electric guitars for a free restring with D’Addario strings, helping them refresh their sound and get the most out of their gear. As part of the event, used strings are collected through the Playback recycling program, supporting sustainability in the music community.