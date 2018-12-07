press release: “Talking Bout My Generation” Karaoke Showcase:

Come join the fun, while raising money for a great cause, and representing your generation in song. Open to Public to sign up and sing; Repeat songs require further Donation. Millenial vs. Gen X vs. Boomer struggle for Karaoke Dominance with inflatable prop instruments for air guitar/sax solos.

Guitars for Vets Students and Instructors to Open event with recital

“Guitars for Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2007. We currently operate more than 80 chapters in 40 states with the assistance of over 200 volunteers nationwide. Over the past seven years, our organization has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program. G4V pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.”