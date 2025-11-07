The Gulf

Buy Tickets

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

11/7-22, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 11/22) and 2 pm Sunday. $50-$10 sliding scale.

media release: Written by AUDREY CEFALY; directed by AVERY TAYLOR.​

This Lammy Award winning drama explores the intimate divide that exists between two women in a deeply committed relationship. On a quiet summer evening, somewhere down in the Alabama Delta, Kendra and Betty troll the flats looking for red fish. After Betty begins diagnosing Kendra’s dead-end life with career picks from What Color is Your Parachute, their routine fishing excursion takes a violent turn.​

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LGBT
Theater & Dance
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-07 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-08 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-09 14:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-13 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-13 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-13 19:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Gulf - 2025-11-14 19:30:00 ical