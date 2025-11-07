11/7-22, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 11/22) and 2 pm Sunday. $50-$10 sliding scale.

media release: Written by AUDREY CEFALY; directed by AVERY TAYLOR.​

This Lammy Award winning drama explores the intimate divide that exists between two women in a deeply committed relationship. On a quiet summer evening, somewhere down in the Alabama Delta, Kendra and Betty troll the flats looking for red fish. After Betty begins diagnosing Kendra’s dead-end life with career picks from What Color is Your Parachute, their routine fishing excursion takes a violent turn.​