Gumdrop Sculptures

Google Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Join us in the Art Studio Classroom to create delicious sculptures made out of Gumdrops, toothpicks and Popsicle sticks. We will be using our creativity and fine motor skills while learning about basic geometry in architecture, how to create structures that have the most support.

Free for members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is needed for this event.

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gumdrop Sculptures - 2019-03-31 10:00:00