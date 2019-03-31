Gumdrop Sculptures
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Join us in the Art Studio Classroom to create delicious sculptures made out of Gumdrops, toothpicks and Popsicle sticks. We will be using our creativity and fine motor skills while learning about basic geometry in architecture, how to create structures that have the most support.
Free for members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is needed for this event.
