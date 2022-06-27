press release: A multi-Grammy nominated group featuring a singer-songwriter from Wisconsin is coming to Verona as part of a church’s free outdoor concert series.

The well-known musical collective Gungor will perform at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD in Verona Monday, June 27 at 7 p.m. as part of the church’s Music Mondays program.

Gungor is composed of Wisconsin native Michael Gungor and his wife, Lisa. As an adolescent in his hometown of Marshfield, Wisconsin, Michael Gungor became inspired to play and write music. Today, Gungor is thriving with a variety of rock and folk-based musical styles. Gungor’s song “Beautiful Things” has been streamed over 29 million times on Spotify. This inclusive and eclectic spiritual band will play a free concert outside of Good Shepherd’s Verona church campus as part of its nationwide summer tour.

“I don’t think that we all need to believe in the same things. It’s possible to see all of life as sacred,” said Michael Gungor.

This pluralism shows up in Gungor’s musical stylings. The instruments used in Gungor’s music range from synthesizers and drum machines to french horns and classical guitars. Gungor will use any available instrument to accomplish their mission of helping fill hearts to the fullness and beauty of life.

This concert is open to the public and free of charge to those who attend. Tickets are available online at www.gslcwi.com/gungor. This will be a “bring your chair” event, so concertgoers are invited to bring chairs for themselves! Good Shepherd’s Holy COW (Church on Wheels) food truck will serve pay-what-you-can hot dogs and bratwurst starting at 6:30 p.m. underneath Good Shepherd’s tent.

This concert is a centerpiece of Good Shepherd’s Music Monday program. Throughout the summer, various local musical groups will perform every other Monday evening at Good Shepherd’s Madison Campus at 5701 Raymond Road in Madison as the church’s Holy COW serves pay-what-you-can meals.