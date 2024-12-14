media release: Join us for an extraordinary evening with the world-class talent of Gunhild Carling at the historic AL. Ringling Theatre. Known for her captivating performances and remarkable skill on over ten instruments—from trumpet and trombone to harp and bagpipes—Gunhild brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the timeless art of jazz.

Her one-of-a-kind performance style blends music, movement, and personality, creating a show that’s as entertaining as it is impressive. This is your chance to experience a truly unique artist in a setting as stunning as her talent.