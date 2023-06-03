Guns 2 Gardens

media release: The United States has a gun problem because so many people have been duped into believing guns will make us more safe by those who stand to profit from gun sales. We are joining with churches across the country to dismantle unwanted firearms. We believe as a church, we can affirm Isaiah’s call to beat our swords into plowshares and end gun violence.

Many people are in possession of unwanted firearms and have no trusted place to discard them without turning them back out into the market. It may be a gun you’ve inherited, or one used in suicide. It may be a gun where children, grandchildren or elderly people are in the home. These guns lead to unintentional shootings and can be stolen and used to hurt others. Dismantling your unwanted gun is the only way you can be sure your gun will not be used for harm. Learn more about Guns into Gardens locally here.

Bring your unloaded firearm(s) stored in the trunk of your vehicle to:

Sat, June 3, 9:00am – noon First United Methodist Church (203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison)

or

Sat, June 10, 9:00am – noon Midvale Community Lutheran Church (4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison)

A volunteer will remove weapons for dismantling. Raw materials are sent to RAWtools to be made into tools.