media release: St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Messiah Lutheran Church, and Focused Interruption have partnered together to help in the fight against gun violence in our communities.

This project is part of the “Guns to Gardens” movement, which works to reduce gun violence by reducing the number of guns in homes and communities. Unwanted guns are dismantled and the leftover parts are forged into garden tools. We are organizing a Safe Gun Disposal event to be held on Saturday March 21, 2026, at St Paul A.M.E Church 4525 Diamond Dr. Madison, WI 53715 9:00 AM to 12:00PM with a forging event open to the public 12:00 PM to 1:00PM.

This event allows for our communities to be relieved of unwanted guns in a safe environment and ensures that these weapons will not be resold but instead transformed into useful tools and art.

Please help invite people to relieve unwanted weapons. We are also hoping for your financial support as we are asking for people to rid their homes and neighborhoods of unwanted guns to be disposed of. We are offering gift cards for gas and/or groceries at local businesses in the amounts of $100, $150, $200 depending on the type of gun. If your business, church, or individuals would like to make a donation in any amount toward the purchase of these gift cards please use the link below. Click the drop down tab, set to general, and scroll down to Guns to Gardens.

Thank you in advance for your support and donations.

https://onrealm.org/MessiahLutheran80723/-/form/give/MLCSimplyGiving