press release: Guster is thrilled to announce the second leg of their "We Also Have Eras" Tour. What began as a cheeky tour name referencing that other Eras Tour quickly became a concert experience that many Guster fans hold now as their favorite Guster show ever. The "We Also Have Eras" Tour is a unique theatrical performance featuring extended “Evening with Guster” sets chronicling the band’s history from 1994’s debut album, Parachute, to their most recent full-length, Ooh La La.

The 16-date tour kicks off on January 24 in Philadelphia and will wrap up on February 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 16 at 12 pm local time. More information and up-to-date news is available at guster.com.

“We Also Have Eras is not your average rock concert. It’s a deep chronological journey through our music with skits, costume changes, and plenty of piss-poor acting. It was too much fun the first time and we missed a lot of important cities, so we’re rebooting it this winter. This’ll be your last chance to see this show!”

Summer 2024 has seen Guster making festival performances including at the sold-out Newport Folk Festival, which was followed by a very special series of shows commemorating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough third album, 1999’s Lost and Gone Forever, including a triumphant sold-out date at Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony that featured special guest Kevin Morby. In addition, Guster honored Lost and Gone Forever at the sixth installment of their annual On The Ocean Festival, at Thompson’s Point in guitarist Adam Gardner’s adopted hometown of Portland, ME. The band is still set to perform a much-anticipated full LP performance at Nashville, TN’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 27. They will also be appearing at Asbury Park’s sold-out Sea Hear Now and Ocean City, MD’s Ocean’s Calling festivals.