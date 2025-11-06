Gutenberg! The Musical

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

11/6-23, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 11/15 & 22. $69-$54.

media release: Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray.

Bud and Doug have poured their hearts (and not much research) into their brand-new, Broadway-bound musical about Johann Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press. With nothing but trucker hats, a piano and relentless optimism, these two lovable underdogs play the entire cast of characters in a laugh-out-loud love letter to musicals. A chaotic and hilarious celebration of big dreams, bad ideas and the magic of live theater. 

"Brilliant, laugh-out-loud silliness." – Entertainment Weekly

