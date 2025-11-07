media release: Step into the bustling streets of New York City as Sun Prairie West High School proudly presents Guys & Dolls, the classic musical comedy filled with charm, wit, and unforgettable tunes. This timeless story of gamblers, showgirls, and unlikely romance will delight audiences of all ages.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys & Dolls follows the misadventures of gambler Nathan Detroit, who’s desperate to find the cash to host the biggest craps game in town—while keeping one step ahead of the law. Meanwhile, his long-suffering fiancée, nightclub performer Miss Adelaide, laments their 14-year engagement. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for help, leading to a high-stakes bet that sends Sky on an unexpected pursuit of the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. From the bright lights of Times Square to the nightclubs of Havana and the sewers of New York City, Guys & Dolls takes audiences on a rollicking journey that proves love—and luck—can be found in the most unexpected places.

Director’s Note:

“Our students have poured so much energy and heart into bringing this classic musical to life,” said Ms. Heidi O’Toole, the show’s director. “Guys & Dolls is full of humor, romance, and incredible music, and our cast and crew have worked tirelessly to create a show that will have audiences tapping their toes and smiling from ear to ear. We can’t wait to share it with the Sun Prairie community.”

About Sun Prairie West Productions:

Sun Prairie West Productions began in the fall of 2022 and is proud to continue Sun Prairie’s tradition of bringing high-quality, student-driven theater to the Sun Prairie community. Through creativity, collaboration, and commitment, the program provides students with opportunities to develop their artistic talents and share the joy of live performance with audiences of all ages.