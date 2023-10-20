media release: Come see one of the most hilarious shows in the country! Since 1998, Guys on Ice has played to sold-out houses in Wisconsin and throughout the United States. The Guys on Ice bring Wisconsin culture to life in this musical about ice fishing and friendship. From their shanty, ice fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd sing about life, love, the Packers, and the one that got away. This hilarious piece of Wisconsin anthropology will once again charm your wool socks off!

Book & Lyrics by FRED ALLEY

Music by JAMES KAPLAN

Starring everyone’s favorite Marvin & Lloyd

DOUG MANCHESKI & STEVE KOEHLER

Tickets for all shows are $25 Adults, $20 Seniors 65+, and $12 Students (high school & younger) and are available at OregonPerformingArtsCenter. com. Venue is Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon, WI 53575.