Guys on Ice
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
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Len Villano
Three ice fishers in winter clothes.
"Guys on Ice," 2004.
7 pm on 12/26, 2 & 7 pm on 12/27, 7 pm on 12/28-30, and 2 pm, 12/31, Barrymore Theatre.
media release: Go Fish Productions Presents 29th Anniversary Presentation
Leinenkugel’s, Korbel and WORT 89.9 FM welcome the Guys On Ice
Book, Story, & Lyrics by Fred Alley | Music & Story by James Kaplan
Starring everyone’s favorite Marvin & Lloyd, DOUG MANCHESKI & STEVE KOEHLER .
Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Theater & Dance