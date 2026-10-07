× Expand Len Villano Three ice fishers in winter clothes. "Guys on Ice," 2004.

7 pm on 12/26, 2 & 7 pm on 12/27, 7 pm on 12/28-30, and 2 pm, 12/31, Barrymore Theatre.

media release: Go Fish Productions Presents 29th Anniversary Presentation

Leinenkugel’s, Korbel and WORT 89.9 FM welcome the Guys On Ice

Book, Story, & Lyrics by Fred Alley | Music & Story by James Kaplan

Starring everyone’s favorite Marvin & Lloyd, DOUG MANCHESKI & STEVE KOEHLER .