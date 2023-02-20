media release: Join the discussion on the book The Nine: The True Story of a Band of Women Who Survived the Worst of Nazi Germany with author Gwen Strauss. The Nine follows the true story of the author’s great aunt Hélène Podliasky, who led a band of nine female resistance fighters as they escaped a German forced labor camp and made a ten-day journey across the front lines of WWII from Germany back to Paris.

This event is free and is suitable for all ages.

Event sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation in memory of Pat Finley.