Gwyn, Michael Kittelson, Queeny, Quinn James, Aristotle Awes
Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Diego Avila
A close-up of Aristotle Awes.
Aristotle Awes
media release: Madison native Aristotle Awes partners with Hidden Cave Cidery owner Walker Fanning to bring you HIDDEN CAVE COMEDY on Friday, June 26.
Hosted by the hilarious Aristotle Awes and featuring stand-up comedy by:
Gwyn
Michael Kittelson
Queeny
Quinn James
Doors open at 8:00PM show starts at 8:30PM
Tickets are $10 and we encourage you to buy ahead as seating is limited!
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1339745821704842/