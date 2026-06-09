Gwyn, Michael Kittelson, Queeny, Quinn James, Aristotle Awes

× Expand Diego Avila A close-up of Aristotle Awes. Aristotle Awes

media release: Madison native Aristotle Awes partners with Hidden Cave Cidery owner Walker Fanning to bring you HIDDEN CAVE COMEDY on Friday, June 26.

Hosted by the hilarious Aristotle Awes and featuring stand-up comedy by:

Gwyn

Michael Kittelson

Queeny

Quinn James

Doors open at 8:00PM show starts at 8:30PM

Tickets are $10 and we encourage you to buy ahead as seating is limited!

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1339745821704842/