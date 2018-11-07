press release: How to Say I Love You in Indian, with a foreword by renowned Native activist, environmentalist, economist and author Winona LaDuke, follows Gyasi Ross’s universally well-received first book, “Don't Know Much About Indians (but I wrote this book about us anyways).”

The stories and poems of “How to Say I Love You in Indian” are filled with humor, heartbreak and wisdom and convey Native love in many forms -- romantic, parental, love between friends, love of one's culture and community.