Gypsy Jazz Guitars
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
press release: Gypsy Jazz Guitars is an instrumental group based out of Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from jazz, swing, traditional Latin, Parisian waltzes, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals and standards done in uniquely arranged styles. Free.
