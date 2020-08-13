Gypsy Jazz Guitars

to

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

press release: Gypsy Jazz Guitars is an instrumental group based out of Madison, Wisconsin. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influences from jazz, swing, traditional Latin, Parisian waltzes, and other vintage-jazz sources. Expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals and standards done in uniquely arranged styles. Free.

Info

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro 6857 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-848-6261
to
Google Calendar - Gypsy Jazz Guitars - 2020-08-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Jazz Guitars - 2020-08-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gypsy Jazz Guitars - 2020-08-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gypsy Jazz Guitars - 2020-08-13 18:00:00 ical