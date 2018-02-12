press release: Dane County Parks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the City of Madison, the City of Sun Prairie and the Dane County Tree Board will hold a public information forum about the 2018 Gypsy Moth Suppression Program in Dane County on February 12, 2018. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the Lyman Anderson Agriculture and Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive. Representatives will provide information on the biology and life cycle of the gypsy moth and discuss gypsy moth management and control. Questions from the public will be welcomed.

The gypsy moth can be a serious tree pest. In large populations, gypsy moths can defoliate trees and kill those that are already under stress. In addition, some people experience allergic reactions caused by contact with gypsy moth egg cases or caterpillars. The Gypsy Moth Suppression Program is intended to help reduce these effects In mid-May to early June, a small low-flying airplane will apply Foray®, a bacterial insecticide containing Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk). Btk is a naturally occurring strain of soil bacteria that is commonly used by organic gardeners to control pests. Btk has no apparent toxicity to people, animals, or insects other than caterpillars.

For 2018, there are 7 proposed treatment blocks in the City of Madison, covering approximately 500 acres. There is 1 proposed treatment block in the City of Sun Prairie covering approximately 50 acres. An overview map and details about each treatment block can be found below. Treatment block (Spray Block) maps will also be available for viewing on the Dane County web site.

and in early February at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources web site.

Madison landowners and residents within the proposed treatment blocks have the option to request that their property or residence not be treated by writing to Marla Eddy, City Forester, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy. Sun Prairie residents can write to Scott VanOmmeran, Parks and Forestry Supervisor, 201 S. Bristol Street. Requests to remove properties must be received by 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Be aware that other properties in the immediate vicinity will also be removed from the treatment area. Approximate boundaries of spray blocks:

City of Madison

Dane 1: Old Sauk Rd-Appalachian Way, Blue Ridge Pkwy., San Juan Trl.

Dane 2: Raymond Rd-Prairie Rd., Birch Hill Dr., Russett Rd. , Riva Rd., Leland Dr.

Dane 3: Regent St-Frosty Ln., Green Lake Pass, Pepin Pl., S. Kenosha Dr., Park Way

Dane 4: University Heights-Chamberlain Ave., S Roby Rd., Regent St., N. Allen St.

Dane 5: Orton Park-Jennifer St., S. Few St., Taylor Pl.

Dane 6: Lake Edge Park-Davidson St., Dempsey Rd,, Drexel Ave., Buckeye Rd.

Dane 7: Milwaukee St.-Easley Ln., Piccadilly Dr., Lamplighter Way, Agate Ln., Garnet Ln., Milo Ln.

City of Sun Prairie

Dane 8: Royal Oaks-Michigan Ave., Broadway Dr., Colorado Ave., Walmar Dr.