Gyubang: Women’s Inner Quarters and Traditional Korean Textiles
UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Join Madison-based jogakbo artist Miryeong Hong for an artist talk and hands-on making workshop. During this presentation, Hong will define the traditional Korean textile practices gyubang and jogakbo and share examples of her work. Hong will lead participants through a simple Korean patchwork project.
This event is co-sponsored by the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture and the Center for East Asian Studies.
Collection tour: 3-3:30
Artist talk and workshop: 4-5:30pm, Wisconsin Idea Room (1199)