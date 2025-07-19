H. H. Bennett Studio 150th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the H. H. Bennett photography studio during this exciting exploration of Wisconsin Dells history! From tintypes of rocky cliffs and placid waters to action shots of daring leaps and river crossings, learn how H. H. Bennett brought naturalists, tourism and more to the Dells—and how the Dells shaped Bennett’s signature photographic style in turn. See landscape photography, view late 1800s film equipment and artifacts and walk through a time capsule of the original studio as it appeared when the Bennetts ran the family business—the site is yours to explore.

In addition to enhanced studio tours, experience the work of historic photographer Dave Rambow, who will pay tribute to the original studio by creating one-of-a-kind tintype photography using similar techniques to those Bennett himself once practiced. Have your portrait struck—a rare experience mostly unavailable to the public—and take home your own timeless piece of photographic history! Then, craft your very own “time capsule” in the courtyard to commemorate your Dells memories with family and friends.

With the help of local guests, including the Friends of H.H. Bennett and Stewards of the Dells, you’ll hear important voices reflect on over 150 years of Dells history. The discussion, Reflecting on The Dells and H. H. Bennett, begins at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A session and award presentation. Refreshments will be provided.

Adult: $12

Teen: $12

Senior: $10

Child (5-11): $5

Children under 5: Free

Society members receive free admission.

Know Before You Go:

Enhanced 150th Anniversary Tours begin each hour, on the hour, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The tintype experience is available from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Time capsule creation is available from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Guided tours are included in the price of General Admission. Tintypes are the price of General Admission + $70 for the tintype experience. Tintype experience may be purchased onsite only.

The talk, Reflecting on The Dells and H. H. Bennett, will be followed by a reception and the 2025 Metcalf Award presentation. The discussion and reception will last form 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

About the Location: The H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum first "opened” in 1875, when it began as the second photography studio of renowned Wisconsin photographer Henry Hamilton Bennett. It has been in continuous operation ever since and is believed to be the oldest operating photography studio in the United States. Photography historians consider Bennett one of the best landscape photographers of the 19th century, which is often referred to as the “Golden Age of Landscape Photography." Today, the studio and museum house many of Bennett's original photographs, glass plate negatives, photography inventions, cameras and equipment. The Bennett family ran the business until 1998 when they donated the property to the Wisconsin Historical Society for preservation and tours.