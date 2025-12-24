H.R. Fricker, Liliet Rosa Reyes reception

Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: H.R. Fricker: Last Day of Issue and Liliet Rosa Reyes: Brookly Afropunk

Works & projects by Swiss conceptual artist H.R. Fricker and photographs by Cuban photographer Liliet Reyes.

Dates: January 16 - February 28, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, January 16, 7-11pm

Curator's Talk: @ 8:30pm

Viewing by appointment: perkins100@gmail.com, 920-217-1775.

