H.R. Fricker, Liliet Rosa Reyes reception
to
Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: H.R. Fricker: Last Day of Issue and Liliet Rosa Reyes: Brookly Afropunk
Works & projects by Swiss conceptual artist H.R. Fricker and photographs by Cuban photographer Liliet Reyes.
Dates: January 16 - February 28, 2026
Opening Reception: Friday, January 16, 7-11pm
Curator's Talk: @ 8:30pm
Location: Subspace Gallery
Address: 1853 Helena Street, Madison
Viewing by appointment: perkins100@gmail.com, 920-217-1775.
Info
Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events