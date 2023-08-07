media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome H Warren and Sean Enfield for an evening of poetry and conversation featuring H's new book Binded.

In urgent vulnerability, H Warren’s debut collection, Binded, discloses their reality of living nonbinary in the rural context of Alaska. With breasts bound by compression, these poems explore the space that binds the body into itself, stuck in unrelenting forces of binary politics and violence. Each poem is a stitching and restitching of the self—an examination of trans-survival. This is a courageous collection—an anthem of Queer resilience and a reminder of the healing powers of community care.

H Warren (they/them) is a poet and musician from Fairbanks, Alaska. Their debut poetry collection Binded was released this year through Boreal Books / Red Hen Press. H's poems discuss their reality of living nonbinary in the rural context of Alaska and some of these poems are also found in the form of song on Harm's album Mother Carries. H received their MFA in creative writing poetry from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. They are a 2019 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award recipient and they are also a MSW candidate with the University of New England. H also has the coolest job in the world right now - where they get to teach empathetic writing strategies for crisis services.

Sean Enfield (he/him/his) is a writer and educator from Dallas, Texas. His debut collection of essays, Holy American Burnout!, is forthcoming from Split/Lip Press in December 2023. He received his MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of Permafrost Magazine. Now, he serves as an Assistant Non Fiction Editor at Terrain.org. His own work has been published in Reed Magazine, Hayden’s Ferry, Witness Magazine, Terrain.org, Tahoma Literary Review, and The Rumpus, among others, and he was the 2020 recipient of the Fourth Genre’s Steinberg Memorial Essay Prize. In 2013, his story, “Claudia Who Found the F,” was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered as a part of their 3 Minute Fiction contest judged by Karen Russell, and his manuscript, “Holy American Burnout!,” was named a finalist for Red Hen Press’ Ann Petry award by Maurice Carlos Ruffin. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @seanseanclan.