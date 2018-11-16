press release: November 16, 8 pm (doors at 7) Ha Ha Tonka, suggested donation $12

I had all but given up on Ha Ha Tonka ever playing KHoRM again, but apparently the key was to stop asking. They are one of my favorite bands and absolutely terrific live. This show is a total bargain, and it's going to be so much fun.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki