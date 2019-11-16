Ha Has & Heavies

press release:

Heavies:

Cosmic Relic— spacey stoner doom

Cthonian Lich— dark doom from subterranean realms

Keelhauler/skth00— collab between two solo projects mixing weirdo electronic music with drone

Ha-Has:

Allie Lindsay- you may know her from her local showcase known as Comedy at the Cabaret

Sasha Rosser- A delightfully twisted mind

Colin Bowden- A man who knows how to go to some weird places

Spencer Graham- The no longer mohawked host of the weekly Cheeba Hut open mic