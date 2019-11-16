Ha Has & Heavies
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Heavies:
Cosmic Relic— spacey stoner doom
Cthonian Lich— dark doom from subterranean realms
Keelhauler/skth00— collab between two solo projects mixing weirdo electronic music with drone
Ha-Has:
Allie Lindsay- you may know her from her local showcase known as Comedy at the Cabaret
Sasha Rosser- A delightfully twisted mind
Colin Bowden- A man who knows how to go to some weird places
Spencer Graham- The no longer mohawked host of the weekly Cheeba Hut open mic
Info
Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Comedy, Music