Habitat for Humanity of Dane County Groundbreaking

media release: Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is thrilled to bring out the golden shovels to break ground in Madison's Owl Creek neighborhood on Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at 4331 Valor Way.

Together, Habitat is partnering with 10 area families to build six single-family homes and two twin homes on Madison's southeast side. Construction will start this summer and all of the homes are expected to be completed by summer of 2025.

Owl Creek will be Habitat’s 10th planned community in Dane County, standing alongside Abel Court in Stoughton; Twin Oaks on Madison’s southeast side near McFarland; The Uplands and Vandenberg Heights in Sun Prairie; Northport Commons and Tennyson Ridge on Madison’s northside; Renaissance on the Park in Fitchburg; and Harmony Park, Russett Road, and Las Casitas in Madison.

Welcome to Owl Creek!

Owl’s Creek is an emerging neighborhood on the southeast side of Madison near the McFarland border, offering a park with a play area and basketball court right within the neighborhood!