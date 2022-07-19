Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Information Session

press release: Become a volunteer - online trainings offered this month

Right now, Habitat for Humanity of Dane County has a record-breaking number of homeownership applications, double the amount they normally get. We are scaling up efforts and struggling to build fast enough. Currently, Habitat is in deep need of additional volunteers out swinging hammers and physically building a pathway to stability for Habitat families. Come join the volunteer team on build sites in Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Madison or at Habitat ReStore. The ReStore is critical in funding Habitat's homebuilding efforts!

Learn more about giving the pride and privilege of homeownership to those that need it most at an upcoming volunteer information session on:

• Tuesday, July 19 at 1 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m.