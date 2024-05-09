media release: Join the Middleton Public Library and the city of Middleton's Sustainability Committee for an ongoing series to help Middleton residents learn about living sustainably, why it matters, what our city is doing, and how you can help.

There is great, unmet potential to create, enhance, and manage public greenspaces, commercial and residential properties, and other habitats within urban areas to attract wildlife like songbirds and other species that enhance people’s lives.

Proactively managing and attracting wildlife in urban areas has many positive benefits, including, among other things:

1) decreasing the number of negative human-wildlife interactions

2) improving and increasing ecosystem services to moderate climate change, provide flood control, and create human-nature connections

3) improving ecosystem and human health

4) providing opportunities to increase economic development by creating a community where people want to live and work.

This presentation will explain why it is beneficial to create, enhance and manage habitat for urban wildlife, and how to do it. Presented by David Drake, professor and Extension wildlife specialist at the UW-Madison.