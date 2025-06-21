media release: Get ready for a block-party-style celebration that brings the community together at Habitat on the Square! On Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to Noon, join the fun at the Dane County Farmers' Market located on S. Pinckney Street on Capitol Square in downtown Madison.

Presented by the Downtown Madison Kiwanis, this family-friendly event is packed with exciting activities, including:

Crafts & Face Painting: Enjoy hands-on creative fun.

Enjoy hands-on creative fun. Nail Pounding Competition: Test your skills and have a blast.

Test your skills and have a blast. Games & Prizes: Participate in engaging games for a chance to win great prizes.

Participate in engaging games for a chance to win great prizes. Photo Ops: Capture memorable moments with friends and family.

Capture memorable moments with friends and family. Meet Habitat Staff & Volunteers: Learn about the dedicated team behind Habitat and how you can help.

Learn about the dedicated team behind Habitat and how you can help. Affordable Housing Insight: Discover how you can contribute to building brighter futures in our community through affordable housing.

A big thank you to our generous sponsors: Downtown Madison Kiwanis, Mead & Hunt, American Family Insurance, KennedyC, McClone, and One Community Bank. Their support makes this celebration possible.

Please join us in the heart of downtown Madison for a morning of fun, community connection, and meaningful involvement.

We look forward to seeing you there!