Habitat ReStore Takeover

RSVP

Habitat ReStore-West 6201 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Support affordable housing in Madison by volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity West Side ReStore. This "ReStore Takeover" is a hands-on opportunity to make a visible impact alongside the Madison West Kiwanis Club. What you’ll be doing:

Processing and organizing donations

Merchandising and floor display

Assisting customers and supporting the ReStore team

Saturday, May 30, Shifts: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm | 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

YOU MUST REGISTER AT WEBSITE PROVIDED

Free Lunch: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm. Stay a little late or arrive a little early for a bite to eat!

Free T-shirts for volunteers!

Requirements: No experience needed. Training and tools provided. Must be at least 16 years old.

Info

Habitat ReStore-West 6201 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Volunteer
608-513-3976
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