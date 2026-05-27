Habitat ReStore Takeover
Habitat ReStore-West 6201 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Support affordable housing in Madison by volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity West Side ReStore. This "ReStore Takeover" is a hands-on opportunity to make a visible impact alongside the Madison West Kiwanis Club. What you’ll be doing:
Processing and organizing donations
Merchandising and floor display
Assisting customers and supporting the ReStore team
Saturday, May 30, Shifts: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm | 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
YOU MUST REGISTER AT WEBSITE PROVIDED
Free Lunch: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm. Stay a little late or arrive a little early for a bite to eat!
Free T-shirts for volunteers!
Requirements: No experience needed. Training and tools provided. Must be at least 16 years old.