RSVP for Habitat Young Professionals Virtual Beer Tasting

press release: Join Habitat Young Professionals for our virtual beer tasting led by Certified Cicerone® Garth Beyer of Garth's Brew Bar here in Madison! Attendees will receive a five-pack of brews curated by an expert, PLUS a commemorative tasting glass. Follow along with us as we learn about the beers and participate in a Q & A with Garth. Afterwards, feel free to stay on and network with fellow attendees! Space is limited to the first 24 people to sign up!

Instructions on how to access the event hosted on Zoom along with designated time slots to pay for and pick up your beer at Garth's Brew Bar will be included in your confirmation email. The livestream will be at 6 pm on March 25.

By registering you are committing to your purchase and pick up of the five-pack and tasting glass. All proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. All participants must be over 21 years old.

Tickets: HYP Members: $20; Non-members: $25. Sales end on Mar 19, 2021. Registration here; all payment will be taken by Garth's Brew Bar when you pick up your five pack and commemorative tasting glass. You must register in advance.