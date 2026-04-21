6/4-6/6. Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: Come see how the world could be.

Welcome to “Hadestown,” where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards,® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”) is a love story for today... and always.

“Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, “Hadestown” is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

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