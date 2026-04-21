Hadestown
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
6/4-6/6. Overture Center-Overture Hall, at 7:30 pm Friday, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturday and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.
media release: Come see how the world could be.
Welcome to “Hadestown,” where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards,® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”) is a love story for today... and always.
“Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, “Hadestown” is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 90 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.