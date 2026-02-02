media release: Join us as MHS Theatre brings the Award–winning musical Hadestown: Teen Edition to the stage!

February 5, 6, 7 at 7:30pm; February 8 at 1:00pm, Middleton High School Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $15 adults | $10 students, seniors & MCPASD staff

Available online or at the door • All seats general admission

Thursday night is Pay What You Can!

Don’t miss this powerful, music-filled journey to the underworld and back. See you at the theater!