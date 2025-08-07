Hadestown (Teen Edition)

7 pm on 8/7-8 and 3 and 7 pm, 8/9.

media release: Friends, community and family – Join us for the culmination of this 4-week Advanced Acting Academy Production –This performance will feature High School who auditioned and were accepted to be in this full musical in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

In this Advanced Academy program, students auditioned and were accepted into this production. They worked to strengthen their musical theater skills through daily rotating workshops, collaborated with a large ensemble of actors, gained a deeper understanding of what goes into putting on a production, and will perform for you on our largest stage: the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

NOTE: This musical has mature themes.

Tickets are Just $20!