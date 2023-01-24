Hadestown

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Shows at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 8 pm Friday, 2 & 8 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
