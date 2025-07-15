Hair Lip Dog

Village Park, New Glarus Second St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

media release: Tuesday Night Music Series: All shows will be from 6:00-8:00 pm in The Village Park under the gazebo.

Bring your own lawn chairs. Park rules apply.  

A hometown favorite with it’s trio of Mark’s, (Marc Barnaby, Mark Schwoegler & Mark Kramer) will have you rocking and clapping and singing along to their high-energy and eclectic sound.  

608-527-2095
