× Expand Norma Jean Roy "Hairspray" celebrates people of all shapes and sizes, all races and orientations.

7:30 pm on 2/22-24, 8 pm on 2/25, 2 & 8 pm on 2/26 and 1 & 6:30 pm, 2/27.

press release:

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “It Takes Two” and incorporating “Ladies Choice” from the musical film adaption, HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!” – The New York Times

Current 2020/21 subscribers have been contacted via email with more information regarding the rescheduled 2021/22 season. If you haven’t received an email and believe you should have, please contact the ticket office at tickets@overture.org

New subscriptions will go on sale this spring. To be added to the waitlist to become a Broadway at Overture subscriber, click here. Those on the waitlist will be among the first notified when subscriptions go on sale. Please note: due to anticipated demand, joining the waitlist does not guarantee access to purchase a season subscription.