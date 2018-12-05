Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

press release: Lyrically depicting five years in the lives of two young African American men in Alabama, photographer RaMell Ross's visionary documentary won a Special Jury Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. In contrast to most cinematic depictions of African Americans, Ross’s rapturous imagery and eye for environmental wonder creates a sensory experience that is at once intimate and cosmic, recalling the best of Terrence Malick. Executive produced by Laura Potrias (Citizenfour) and creative advisor Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives). "Pure cinematic poetry... poses a quietly radical challenge to assumptions about race, class and the aesthetics of filmmaking" (New York Times). “A major work, and a richly rewarding one” (Vox).

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.