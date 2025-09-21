Halestorm, Lindsey Stirling, Apocalyptica

media release: Halestorm, the GRAMMY-winning band initially formed by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale with guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, have announced Everest, their sixth studio album out August 8 on Atlantic Records. Today the band also announced the “nEVEREST Duality tour,” a US/Canada tour this fall with Lindsey Stirling and supported by Apocalyptica. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 2 at 10 AM local time.

Last week, the band offered a glimpse of Everest with “Darkness Always Wins,” the first song to be revealed from the upcoming collection. The song teases an album, produced by GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), that dives deeply, both lyrically and sonically, into the band’s mountainous climb over the last couple decades.

“Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings,” says Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. “We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns. Everest is an auditory representation of the 4 pillars of Halestorm. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare.”

Rolling Stone said of “Darkness Always Wins,” "What the song has going for is its catchy, brooding, and dramatic in all the ways we love Halestorm songs to be,” and Revolver noted "The arrangement remains lean even as the amps begin to crank into the red, though ‘Darkness Always Wins’ still sports some exquisite minor-key melodicism, a metal-chunked bridge, loud-as-hell requiem bells and a classically rippin’ rock guitar solo."

“Darkness Always Wins” impacts at Active Rock radio this week, but already debuted as the “Greatest Gainer” at the format with early airplay last week.

The newly announced nEVEREST tour follows an epic run first supporting Iron Maiden in Europe and dates with Volbeat in the US with a one night-only-performance at Black Sabbath’s final show in Birmingham, England.

ABOUT HALESTORM:

What started as a childhood dream of Lzzy and Arejay Hale, Halestorm has scored seven #1 hits at rock radio, and their music has surpassed one billion streams across platforms worldwide. They’ve received two GRAMMY nominations and won in 2012 for “Love Bites (So Do I)” as Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. The band has built a reputation for their dominating live performances and has shared the stage with rock icons like Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.

ABOUT LINDSEY STIRLING:

Few artists embody the boundless creativity and gifts of multi-award-winning musician Lindsey Stirling. Known as much for her genre-bending virtuosity on electronic violin as she is for endlessly dazzling audiences with her extraordinary talents as a dancer and performer—elements she brings to the stage as part of her spectacular live show—Lindsey tours with stunning frequency and continually sells out iconic venues around the globe. Her groundbreaking vision has gained her millions of adoring fans worldwide, four Billboard chart-topping albums and two Billboard Music Awards, including Top Dance/Electronic Album for her third studio release, Brave Enough. Her holiday album, Warmer in Winter, catapulted to the #1 spot on Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Holiday Album charts upon release and lead single “Carol of the Bells” made history as the only instrumental song ever to reach the Top 10 at AC Radio. Lindsey's song Shatter Me featuring Lzzy Hale (of Halestorm) recently garnered platinum status. A New York Times bestselling author (and creator of her own comic book), Lindsey felt compelled to push her boundaries even further for her seventh full-length effort, Duality, ultimately embracing a whole new level of freedom in her songwriting. Lindsey has amassed over 28M million subscribers across social platforms, over 3.5 billion views and 14.3M subscribers on YouTube, 5.2M million followers and 115M likes on Tik Tok, 4.1M followers on IG, and over 500k user generated creations across Tik Tok and Instagram reels.