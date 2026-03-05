Maura Overland A close-up of John Helmenstine.

media release: RE: March’s Half Hour History Travels Back to the Civil War with the 49 th Wisconsin Infantry

DATE: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 @ 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Driftless Historium, 100 S 2nd Street, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Join us on March 18 at 1:00 p.m. for the next installment of the Driftless Historium’s popular

Half-Hour History series. Historian and Educator John Helmenstine will present “The 49 th

Wisconsin Infantry in 1865”—with a special period rifle demonstration by Civil War Historian

Paul Zehren. Helmenstine will discuss the history of the Union Army’s all-volunteer 49th

Wisconsin Infantry, from its formation at Madison’s Camp Randall to its service in Western

Missouri at the end of the Civil War. Audience members will also hear about some of the 49 th

soldier’s experiences before and after the war.

John Helmenstine is a retired social studies teacher and past President and current board

member of the Iowa County Historical Society. The organizing force behind the newly

established Driftless Area Civil War Club, he has dedicated years to studying Wisconsin’s

Civil War history. His co-presenter Paul Zehren is a former student and military enthusiast.

Half-Hour History is a once-a-month midday speaker series featuring engaging

presentations on local and regional history. Generously supported through a grant from the

Mount Horeb Community Foundation, these FREE programs are open to all and take place

at the Driftless Historium at 1:00 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium and was founded

in 1975 to collect, preserve, and share the stories of southwestern Dane County.

For more information call 608-437-6486 or email moverland@mthorebhistory.org. Up next:

“Seeds in Soil: Planting a Garden and Finding Your Roots” presented by author Susan

Apps-Bodilly. Visit here to see the full schedule.