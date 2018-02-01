Half of a Yellow Sun
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
Nigeria | 111 min. | R | BluRay | Dir. Biyi Bandele
Thurs Feb 1 | 7:00 PM
Sisters Olanna and Kainene return home to 1960s Nigeria, where they soon diverge on different paths. As civil war breaks out, political events loom larger than their differences as they join the fight to establish an independent republic (IMDb).
