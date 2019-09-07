press release: Half-Pint Resale is the Madison-area's largest Children's Consignment Sale, with items for new families, and kids ages 0-12 (and more!) This FREE-ENTRY sale has over 45,000 items for sale. Items come from over 600 consignors who want new homes for their still quality items.

Don't overspend on your family's needs for cooler weather. Shop Half-Pint! We'll have coats, boots, snow pants, toys, back-to-school clothes, shoes, and more.

Put your money back into the community. Locally owned!

Madison Curling Club [4802 Marsh Road, McFarland]

Friday, September 6 - Consignor and Volunteer Presale, Noon - 8pm

Saturday, September 7 - Public Sale, 8am - 7pm

Sunday, September 8 - Half-Price Sale, 8am - 1pm

In addition to children’s clothing and toys, shoppers can find nursing and lactation supplies, cloth diapers, bassinets, high chairs, baby carriers, and fall/winter wear. There are items for older children, too, including gaming and sporting goods, books and clothing. Items are inspected and items are higher quality than the average garage sale.

Interested consignors can register through Aug. 30. All consignors receive 70% of their sales. Volunteers and Consignors shop the presale on September 6.