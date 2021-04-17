press release: We are excited to announce our spring virtual sale! We know everyone is excited to shop and get ready for summer- and we also know that big groups of people, where we have to limit interactions and limit shared touching of surfaces, would be impossible to accomplish. We hope we have the next best thing for both consignors and shoppers!

Half-Pint Online: April 17-20, 2021

Consignors - you can expect updated listing guidelines, including recommendations on how to list your items so that they are easiest to shop. We now are allowing for lower minimums and an increased number of items that you are allowed to list.

Shoppers - you can expect smaller lot sizes ($12 minimums) and more categories to make shopping easier.

Item exchange will be even easier with a centralized location at Stoughton's Mandt Community Center. Everyone will be able to sign up for times so that consignor drop-off and shopper pick-up will be fast and safe.

More information coming, but pencil in the following timelines!

Wednesday, March 24 – Consignor registration opens

Wednesday, March 31 - Consignor drop-off registration opens

Wednesday, March 31 - Volunteer registration opens (limited opportunities)

Wednesday, April 14 – Portal closes for consignor registration AND no more items can be added to the sale

Saturday, April 17 (9am) – Online sale opens in morning

Tuesday, April 20 (9pm) – Sale ends in evening

Saturday, April 24 – Consignors drop-off their items at the Mandt Community Center, by appointment

Sunday, April 25 – Shoppers pick-up purchased items at the Mandt Community Center, by appointment

Wednesday, May 5 – Consignors receive sale funds through electronic check

Learn more at https://halfpintresale.com/ online/

Half-Pint Resale is the Madison area's largest children's consignment sale, featuring items for pregnant moms, young and growing families, and all of the 0-12 littles in your life.