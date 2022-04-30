press release: Half-Pint Resale is BACK and is planned for the weekend of April 29 - May 1 at the Mandt Center in Stoughton!

Pencil it in (and tell your friends) today because you won't want to miss out on a sale that is going to be bigger than ever, with better space flow, parking, and more! (Plus, make plans to spend part of your day in this gorgeous little community with its unique and boutique shops, great restaurants - and did I mention an insanely delicious single-origin chocolate store?)

You have questions, we know! Hang tight - planning is in the works. More information coming soon!

Friday, April 29- Volunteer & consignor presales, Noon - 8pm

Saturday, April 30- Public Sale, 8am - 7pm

Sunday, May 1 - Half-Price Sale, 8am - 1pm