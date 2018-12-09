Half Rose Half Nelson

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: The Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, serves up live jazz by local musicians every Sunday. We'll be in the large meeting room left of the entry and will play a mix of standards, originals, and under the radar jazz gems. 2-4 pm with one break. 

Half Rose Half Nelson, the musical duo comprised of Virginia Rose and Mark Nelson, perform Virginia's original songs, spoken word, and neo soul/R&B.   

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
